New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film which was released on the big screen, 'Chhichhore', on Tuesday, turned 3.

Taking to Twitter, production house Nadiadwala Grandson shared a video which they captioned, "It's a mix of all emotions today.. The craziness, fun, love & lots of happy memories! We miss you ANNi as we celebrate the 3rd Anniversary of #Chhichhore."

In the video, the production house shared glimpses from the comedy-drama film.

Helmed by the 'Dangal' director Nitesh Tiwari, the film starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Naveen Polishetty in the lead roles.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film was declared a blockbuster hit and collected over Rs 150 crores at the box office and received a national award for the Best Feature Film in Hindi.

'Chhichhore' revolves around a group of college friends who go through the good and the bad times of college and life after it.

The comedy-drama film received a lot of praise and positive feedback from the audience and the critics as well.

Sushant breathed his last on June 14, 2020. He was found dead in his Bandra apartment, Mumbai.

The film was Sushant's final theatrical release film, post that his last film 'Dil Bechara' alongside debutant actor Sanjana Sanghi streamed exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

