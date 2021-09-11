Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 (ANI): Actor Sushmita Sen on Saturday treated fans with a happy picture featuring her with her two daughters.

The 'Mai Hoon Na' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a delightful picture clicked by her.

In the all-smiles picture, Sushmita's daughters Renee and Alisah are seen hugging each other as they pose for the camera held by their mother, standing in the balcony outside the room separated by a glass wall.

Sharing the snap, the former Miss Universe wrote, "Sometimes a picture can reflect the very core of one's essence!! forever #inlove body, heart & soul #maa I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. To raise her daughters and give them the proper nurturance they require, Sushmita took a break from her acting career.

She once shared in an interview "I asked myself, do I really want to do this. With a baby at home and my companies, the I AM Foundation, I have a lot more that needs my attention right now. It's time to focus on them."

But after her younger daughter Alisah turned 10, Sushmita decided to make her comeback with the Indian crime drama web series 'Aarya' for which she had bagged the title 'Best Actor in drama series' at eminent entertainment award platforms like Filmfare, Dada Saheb Phalke, Film Critics Guild, and Raj Kapoor Award.

She recently wrapped up shooting for the second season of the series.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi, and Vinod Rawat, 'Aarya' is an official Indian remake of a popular Dutch show 'Penoza'. Alongside Sushmita, the cast includes Chandarchur Singh, Namita Das, Sikander Kher, among several others.

The series is about Aarya, an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang in order to get revenge for her husband's murder.

The second season of the crime thriller series will continue to tell the story of Aarya and how she deals with newer challenges while fighting her own battles for the family. (ANI)

