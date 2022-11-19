Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Sushmita Sen, the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title in 1994, turned 47 on Saturday.

Marking her special day, Sushmita took to Instagram and penned a special post, hinting at something big is coming her way.

Also Read | Tara Sutaria Birthday: She’s Edgy and Full of Sass When It’s About Fashion!.

"47 finally!!! A number that has consistently followed me for 13 years now!!! The most incredible year is on its way....I've known it a long time...and I am thrilled to finally announce its arrival!!! #duggadugga.I love you guys!!! #yourstruly #birthdaygirl#19thnovember #scorpio #yassssssss," she wrote.

Sushmita's connection with 47 number has left many fans curious.

Also Read | Alaya F Looks Like a Fairy Tale Princess as She Walks the Red Carpet of Marrakech Film Festival With Anurag Kashyap (View Pics).

"Are you getting married this year?" a social media user asked.

"What do you mean by 'a number that has consistenly followed me for 13 years'?" another one commented.

Many users chimed in the comment section to wish the 'Aarya' star a happy birthday.

"Many many happy returns of the day Ma'am! Hope you always remain this amazing, kind, sweet and prettiest.....forever n ever!! Sooo much love," a fan commented.

"The first Miss Universe, I have loved and adored, who I believe is elegance apart !! You have just grown better with every passing yr. A very happy birthday to you Sushmita, may you have a great, fantastic, adorable, crazy with fun moments with family and friends in the year ahead... oh and I forgot to mention I love you," another one wrote.

Sushmita was only 18 when she won the coveted title of Miss Universe. Few years after winning Miss Universe, Sushmita ventured into movies. She starred in films like 'Dastak', 'Biwi No.1', 'Main Hoon Na', and 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya'. She took a break from Bollywood in 2015. She made her digital streaming debut with Aarya in 2020 and since then she has been consistently wowing the audience with her acting skills on OTT. In 2021, she was starred in the second season of 'Aarya'. And now she is all set to play the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in a new web series titled 'Taali'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)