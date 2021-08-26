New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker is all set to move to her newly renovated house on Thursday.

The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from the "Griha Pravesh" ceremony.

In the pictures, Swara can be seen sitting for the Hindu housewarming rituals, wearing a pink-and-blue saree with tikka smeared on her forehead.

"The Gods have approved," and "Feeling pious," she captioned the posts along with the hashtags -- "grihapravesh", "newoldhouse" and "NewBeginnings".

On the work front, Swara was last seen in the short film 'Sheer Qorma' which also stars Shabana Azmi and Divya Dutta.

'Sheer Qorma' is based on an LGBTQ+ theme and it narrates the story of love and acceptance, revolving around its leads. The movie is a love story set at the epicentre of a judgmental society that forms preconceived notions about sexuality and relationships and goes to scrutinise love based on gender.

The short film recently won the Equality in Cinema award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

Swara is currently shooting for the film 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' along with 'Veere Di Wedding' co-star Shikha Talsania. Directed by Kamal Pandey, 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' also features Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra. (ANI)

