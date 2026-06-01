Entertainment News | Sydney Sweeney Asked 'Euphoria' Creators Not to Cut Nudity from Season 3

Los Angeles [US], June 1 (ANI): 'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson once wanted to exclude nudity for Sydney Sweeney's Cassie - something that has already received quite some criticism for over-sexualisation.

According to a Variety report, it was Sydney Sweeney herself who rejected the idea of eliminating nudity from 'Euphoria'.

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Speaking of Sweeney's response to performing mature content in the show, Levinson shared, "Well, it's funny. When I first wrote it, I was like, 'Maybe we shoot all of this, and we don't have any nudity. Maybe there are ways to shoot around certain things?'"

Levinson further shared how Sweeney explained, "And she looked at me, and she was like, 'Are you kidding? I'm playing an OnlyFans model. You're telling me you're going to, like, skirt around it?' And I was like, 'Yeah, OK, that's a fair point.'"

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This comes at a time when the acclaimed HBO drama series 'Euphoria' has officially come to an end, with creator Sam Levinson confirming that season three served as the show's final chapter.

The finale delivered several major developments, including multiple character deaths and an emotional tribute to actor Angus Cloud, who died in 2023 at the age of 25 from acute intoxication following an accidental overdose.

Earlier this month, Levinson also told an audience at the American Cinematheque that season three "is hands down our best season," again teasing that "there's some big things that happen" before the finale.

Those comments proved accurate as the season's closing episodes featured major character deaths.

Episode seven saw the death of Jacob Elordi's Nate Jacobs. The finale then included the deaths of Martha Kelly's Laurie, who took her own life, and Zendaya's Rue, whose drugs were laced with fentanyl, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

With season three now confirmed as the final instalment, 'Euphoria' closes the book on one of HBO's most talked-about drama series. (ANI)

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