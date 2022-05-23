Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI): The makers of the film 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Singh, have shared the official trailer of the movie. The trailer showed the complexities of relationships in the film but a Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq has alleged plagiarism in connection with a song sung by him and has threatened legal action.

However, the record label from which the song was sourced and T-Series have rejected the singer's allegations and said that due procedures have been followed.

Abrar Ul Haq has alleged that the makers of the film have copied his song 'Nach Panjaban' and is threatening to take legal action to claim damages. The song has appeared in the trailer.

"I have not sold my song " Nach Punjaban" to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all. @DharmaMovies @karanjohar," he said in a tweet.

In response to the singer's tweet, record label Movie Box said on Twitter that the song had been officially licensed to be included in the film and that Johar and his production company have the legal rights to use the song in the movie. They also said that his remarks are defamatory.

However, even after the response from the record music label, the Pak singer continued to claim that this song hasn't been licensed to anyone and repeated his threat of legal action.

T-Series also issued a statement and said they had all the rights to adapt the song.

"We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song Nach Punjaban from the album Nach Punjaban released on iTunes on 1st January, 2002 and is also available on #LollywoodClassics' YouTube channel, owned and operated by @1moviebox Records Label, for the film #JugJuggJeeyo produced by @dharmamovies. All due credits shall be included across all platforms when song releases. As represented by @1moviebox Records Label the said song copyrights exclusively vest with moviebox only with all valid documents," the company statement said.

'Jug Jug Jeeyo' is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is all set to release on June 24. It also stars Maniesh Paul and marks the Bollywood debut of social media influencer-actor Prajakta Kohli. (ANI)

