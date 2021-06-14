New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Ahead of the release of her film 'Haseen Dillruba', actor Taapsee Pannu has headed to Moscow, Russia with her younger sister Shagun Pannu.

Taking to Instagram, Taapsee has posted several pictures from her vacation with Shagun.

"Time to surround myself with colours, sit on street side, looking at the sky, take a deep breath and say 'all is well'...also, hello Moscow. Let's feel close to 'normal' again," she wrote along with a picture of her sitting against the backdrop of Moscow's beautiful buildings.

In one of the images, Taapsee can be seen walking in the lanes of Moscow.

"The joy of walking in such lanes. Tapctravels," she added.

Before boarding the flight, she even took to Instagram Stories and updated her fans about her trip.

"'Time out' time ...the usual suspects are off again," she had captioned the post.

Coming back to her project 'Haseen Dillruba', the Netflix film is directed by Vinil Mathew. Actors Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane are also a part of the mystery thriller, which is set to release on July 2.

The film focuses on the love triangle between Taapsee, Vikrant and Harshvardhan. It is written by Kanika Dhillon. (ANI)

