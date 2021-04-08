New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu on Thursday celebrated the occasion of her younger sister Shagun Pannu's birthday by sharing an adorable boomerang video of the duo on social media.

The 'Badla' actor took to her Instagram handle and wished Shagun by posting a video that perfectly captures the love between the Pannu sisters. In the boomerang video, Taapsee could be seen planting a sweet kiss on her sibling's cheek, while the latter seemed busy on her phone and smiled.

In the caption, Taapsee penned a sweet wish for her sister and wrote, "My constant ...The girl and the behaviour It's the Birthday of my silver lining while she celebrates it at the Golden Temple! Miss you Puchi."

The 33-year-old actor's last onscreen appearance was in Anubhav Sinha's 'Thappad' which was both a critical and commercial success.

Taapsee will be next seen in the upcoming sports dramas 'Shabaash Mithu' and 'Rashmi Rocket'. She also has an impressive line-up of films that include 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Looop Lapeta' and the sci-fi thriller titled 'Dobaaraa' directed by Anurag Kashyap. (ANI)

