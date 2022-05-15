Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI): As the Indian men's badminton team scripted history in the Thomas Uber Cup 2022 by defeating 14-time Champions Indonesia in Bangkok on Sunday, actor Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter to hail the historic win.

"History !!!! India wins the Thomas cup the first time they reached the finals !!! Take a bow boys," she tweeted.

Also Read | Nakhrey Nakhrey Song: Armaan Malik Announces New Single Featuring Shalini Pandey; Full Track To Be Out on May 18! (View Pic).

For the unversed, Taapsee is dating Mathias Boe, who is a part of the Indian men's badminton coaching setup.

Taapsee's sister Shagun Pannu, too, congratulated team India.

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit Birthday: Shriram Nene Pens Heartfelt Wish for His Wife, Calls Her 'The Most Beautiful Woman in the World'.

"And history has been created today. Indiaa Indiaa," Shagun wrote on Instagram Story.

No Indian team has previously reached the final of the Thomas and Uber Cup in its 70-plus year history. Indian men reached the Thomas Cup semi-finals in 1952, 1955 and 1979 while the women's team made it to the Uber Cup top-four in 2014 and 2016. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)