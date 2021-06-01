New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): As the month of June commenced from Tuesday, Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu welcomed the new month with lots of positivity, saying that her sister Shagun Pannu is her support system, who helps her get through tough and unprecedented times like these.

The 'Thappad' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a happy picture with her sister Shagun where both of them could be seen flashing wide smiles for the camera.

Captioning the picture, she wrote, "Beginning June with high spirit and higher hope....hang by your support system and get through this. We are almost there...."

On a related note, Taapsee is one of the most active celebrities from Bollywood who has been using her social media handles to amplify the voices of those in need amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Taapsee has been keeping her fans motivated with her social media posts ever since the second wave of COVID-19 hit the country. Earlier, she had put up a post-workout picture with a note that read, "Loading my dose of 'Happy hormones' to keep going through this lockdown".

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor will be next seen in sports dramas 'Shabaash Mithu' and 'Rashmi Rocket'. She also has an impressive line-up of films that include, 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Looop Lapeta' and the sci-fi thriller titled 'Dobaaraa' directed by Anurag Kashyap. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)