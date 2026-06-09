Entertainment News | Tabu Plays Cop, Vijay Sethupathi's Mystery-heavy Action Avatar Takes Centre Stage in 'SlumDog: 33 Temple Road' Teaser

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 9 (ANI): Director Puri Jagannadh has unveiled the teaser for his upcoming pan-India action drama 'SlumDog: 33 Temple Road', offering a gritty first look at Vijay Sethupathi in a strikingly transformed role.

The teaser introduces the National Award-winning actor as a visually impaired beggar whose true identity appears to be shrouded in mystery.

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Released by production house Puri Connects, the teaser sets the tone for what is being billed as a story of "survival, rage, and destiny."

Packed with intense action, emotional undertones and suspense, the glimpse has generated significant attention across social media.

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The teaser opens with Sethupathi's character delivering a powerful monologue on the exploitation of beggars.

Speaking with a mix of pain and defiance, he issues a stern warning to those who prey on the vulnerable. The narrative then shifts into a rapid montage of violence and survival, portraying a harsh urban landscape where danger lurks at every corner.

A major talking point of the teaser is the mystery surrounding Sethupathi's character. While he initially appears vulnerable because of his blindness, the closing moments reveal sharp reflexes and deadly combat skills, raising questions about whether his disability is genuine or part of a larger secret.

The film also features a strong ensemble cast. Tabu makes a commanding appearance as a police officer, while Samyuktha is seen in what is described as a loud and intense role that differs from her previous performances.

Duniya Vijay appears as the primary antagonist, setting up what promises to be brutal confrontations. Brahmaji and VTV Ganesh are also seen in pivotal supporting roles.

Cinematographer Sam K Naidu crafts the gritty visual landscape, while National Award-winning composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar powers the teaser with a pulsating background score.

Produced under the Puri Connects banner by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur, in association with JB Motion Pictures, the film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release in 2026.

The action entertainer will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)