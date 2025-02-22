Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): International star Mark Strong is currently in India. And interestingly, besides exploring local places, he is also spending time meeting with a couple of Bollywood celebrities. He recently reunited with his 'Dune: Prophecy' co-star Tabu.

Taking to Instagram, Tabu took to Instagram and shared pictures from her catch-up with Mark in Mumbai.

"Javicco and Francesca re-unite!!! (Red heart emojis) @mrmarkstrong," she captioned the post.

In the pictures, Tabu can be seen sharing smiles with Mark at a restaurant.

A while ago, Mark, too, expressed his happiness about meeting Tabu. In his post, he described Tabu as "glamorous, beautiful and talented."

"The glamorous beautiful talented Tabu and her biggest fan! Had a wonderful evening reuniting Francesca and Javicco.. @tabutiful #dune #duneprophecy #mumbai," he wrote.

On the work front, Mark Strong will next be seen in Apple TV+'s upcoming series adaptation of Neuromancer.As per Variety, Strong will feature alongside previously announced leads Callum Turner and Briana Middleton in the show, which is based on the William Gibson novel of the same name. It was picked up for a series at Apple in February 2024.

The show follows "a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case (Turner) who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high-stakes crime with his partner Molly (Middleton), a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes, aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets."

Tabu, on the other hand, will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in Priyadarshan's Bhoot Bangla. (ANI)

