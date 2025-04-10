Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): There is good news for Tabu fans, as the actress has been roped in for Vijay Sethupathi and Puri Jagannadh's next big project.

The makers, on Thursday, took to their Instagram account to announce that she is "on board" for the untitled film.

"She's electric. She's explosive. She's the Tabu. Proudly welcoming the gem of Indian cinema, actress Tabu, on board for a role as dynamic as her presence in #PuriSethupathi," the caption read.

The film is being produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under their banner, Puri Connects. More details about Tabu's role are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Tabu will next be seen in the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan. Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar after a long gap. The duo has previously given blockbuster films such as Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, Garam Masala, De Dana Dan, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, among others.

The film will also see a reunion of Akshay and Tabu after 25 years. The two were last seen together in Hera Pheri. Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026.

The actress was last seen in the web series Dune: Prophecy, which also starred actor Mark Strong.

The series, set 10,000 years before the events of the Dune films, explores the origins of the Bene Gesserit, blending politics, power, and prophecy. Tabu played Sister Francesca, a powerful Bene Gesserit and former lover of Emperor Javicco Corrino, portrayed by Mark Strong. The series also explored the past of her character, with Charithra Chandran playing a younger Francesca. Her role in the web series as Sister Francesca received a lot of praise from fans and critics alike. (ANI)

