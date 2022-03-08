New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Actor Tabu has wrapped up the second shoot schedule of her upcoming espionage thriller 'Khufiya' on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tabu shared a picture of herself with her team and wrote, "End of schedule 2. #khufiya @vishalrbhardwaj."

Helmed by ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, 'Khufiya' is based on the espionage novel 'Escape to Nowhere' by Amar Bhushan.

The Netflix project is a story about Krishna Mehra, an R&AW operative who is assigned to track down India's defence secrets.

The spy thriller also stars Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles. (ANI)

