Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI): Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin recently revealed that his parents would be visiting his home in Mumbai after a gap of 2 years, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking about his parents, the actor said, "My parents are visiting my home in Mumbai (from New Delhi) after two years due to the lockdown."

He added, "All celebrations this past year have been attended by them over video calls and I have missed having them here especially on festive days like Diwali, Ganpati and my birthday (April 21); which are days when one wants to be around family the most."

The 'Mardaani' actor further also revealed that since at the time of their visit it would be his mother's 60th birthday, hence celebration will ensue as he has a special surprise planned for her.

Speaking about the upcoming occasion, the actor said, "She loves celebrating her birthday and is a nature lover so I plan to surprise her by driving her to an eco-friendly forest resort near Lonavla. Spending the day amidst nature to bring in her 60th birthday is just the family time we need."

Meanwhile, Tahir will next be seen in 'Looop Lapeta' as a romantic lead opposite Taapsee Pannu and in 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein', where he has been paired opposite Shweta Tripathi.

Apart from that, he will also be seen in the Ranveer Singh-starrer '83', directed by Kabir Khan, in which he will play the role of Sunil Gavaskar. (ANI)

