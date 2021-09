New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Known for her quirky and candid style of social media presence, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana yet again showed her pun-game in her latest Instagram post.

'Levitating' against the backdrop of the namesake song, Tahira could be seen behind the lens to capture the perfect shot while the camera moves above the ground.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Takes the Drama a Notch Higher With Her Red Hot Alexander McQueen Dress (View Pics).

Recently, Tahira announced her directorial debut feature film 'Sharmaji Ki Beti'. Offering regular insights into the update, from the recce to the team discussions, Tahira has added to the excitement of the audience.

Earlier this year, Tahira also announced her fifth book '7 Sins of Being A Mother', which has generated huge anticipation and excitement amongst everyone after the success of her previous works.

Also Read | Jackie Shroff Opens Up About His Mantra To Stay Relevant, Tags It As 'Very Simple'.

Tahira's books include 'Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood', 'Souled Out' and 'The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)