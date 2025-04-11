Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, who recently announced that her breast cancer has returned, shared a new post from her hospital visit.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, Tahira gave a glimpse of her experience before and after a recent medicine. The filmmaker began her post by sharing that while she was getting ready for scanning and imaging, her doctor played Shah Rukh Khan's emotional song Kal Ho Naa Ho to lighten the mood. Although she appreciated the gesture, the timing felt off.

Also Read | Vishu 2025 Box Office: Mammootty's 'Bazooka', Naslen's 'Alappuzha Gymkhana' or Basil Joseph's 'Maranamass' - Which Malayalam Movie Had Best Opening Day Collection? Find Out!.

"As I entered the scanning and imaging area, the doc there perhaps in his attempt to make the mood lighter had his playlist on. This was the song that was playing as I lay down ready to be taken inside! I gulped and said, " Sir I appreciate your gesture but pls isse toh band hi kardo!'

Later in the post, she wrote about a moment that made her smile. After the procedure, while she was walking in the hospital corridor, she overheard a 70-year-old patient listening to gossip about a popular actor's love life. A few minutes later, she saw the elderly woman walking faster than her.

Also Read | 'Good Bad Ugly' Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajith Kumar Breaks His Own Opening Day Records in Tamil Nadu and Worldwide, Find Out Movie's Break-Even Target!.

"Hours after the surgery the doc asked me to take few rounds around the corridor. Little did I know that I would be privy to other patients choice of consuming news. This 70 year old lady with her room's door ajar was keenly listening to an actor's love life and the disclosure of his recent relationship. Few minutes later I saw her stumbling out of her room racing ahead of me. I can swear I heard her saying agar yeh itna dangal macha sakten hain toh main kyon nahi!' I always knew the power of cinema both on and off the screen!," she wrote in her post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DISzRMHIehB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Earlier, on April 7, Tahira had opened up about her health to share that she is ready to fight cancer once again.

In her post, Tahira wrote, "Seven-year itch or the power of regular screening--it's a perspective I'd like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me... I still got this."

Tahira was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. Last month, she shared an inspiring photo of herself with a clean-shaven head, a result of chemotherapy, along with moments from her treatment journey.

Tahira is the wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, and the couple shares two children--a son and a daughter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)