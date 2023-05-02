Washington [US], May 2 (ANI): Director Taiki Waititi is in talks to direct the adaptation of 'Klara and The Sun' which will be based on writer Kazuo Ishiguro's bestselling novel.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, the project is under development as Dahvi Willer known for screenwriting for movies like 'Mad Men', 'Mrs America' and 'Halt and Catch Fire' is preparing the original draft for the film.

Kazua's novel is about Klara, a robot girl created to prevent teenagers from becoming lonely. This is the story of how she tries to save a family of humans she lives with from heartbreak.

It is expected that the role will be highly ranked among actresses in their 20s due to the pedigree of the award Ishiguro adaptations have garnered.

As per a report by Deadline, David Heyman is producing the film for Heyday Films, and Garrett Basch and Waititi are in negotiations to produce. Heyday's Jeffrey Clifford and Rosie Alison brought in the project to Heyday. Elizabeth Gabler and Aislinn Dunster are overseeing the project for 3000 Pictures.

Taiki after directing the Marvel movie 'Thor: Love and Thunder' which was released in July, was speculated to direct numerous top-notch projects including the anticipated 'Star Wars project at Lucasfilm.

If the deal gets sealed, then 'Klara and The Sun' will be his next film. (ANI)

