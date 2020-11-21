Srinagar, Nov 21 (PTI) Former actor Zaira Wasim on Saturday requested her fans to remove her pictures from their social media accounts and not share them, saying she was trying to start a new chapter in her life.

The national award-winning actor, who quit Bollywood in 2019, took to Instagram to make the request.

"Hello everyone!! I want to just take a moment to thank each of you for the constant love and kindness you have showered me with. Y'all have been a constant source of love and strength, thank you for being there to support me through everything (sic)," she wrote.

She said it was because of the care and consideration that all her fans have always shown that she had a little favour to ask from all of them.

"I request you to please take down my pictures from your accounts and ask other fan pages to do the same," she added.

Zaira, however, acknowledged that it was impossible to get her pictures removed from the internet.

"It's obviously IMPOSSIBLE to get them off the internet but the least I can do is request your pages not to continue sharing them. I hope you could help and support me through this just like you've supported me through everything.

"I'm trying to start a new chapter in my life and I could really benefit from your cooperation -- (like a lot!!). Thank you for being a part of my journey (sic),” she wrote.

Last year, the actor announced her "disassociation" from acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion.

Zaira, who was in her early teens when she appeared in "Dangal" opposite Aamir Khan, also worked in his 2017 production venture "Secret Superstar". Her last film was "The Sky Is Pink", opposite Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar.

