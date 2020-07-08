Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): Tami Stronach, who was notable for her performance in 'The Neverending Story,' has been roped in to star in 'Man and Witch,' a new children's fantasy film.

Stronach, also co-producing the movie, made her acting debut in 'The Childlike Empress' in the 1984 released fantasy feature. However, she has not since been a prominent figure in the acting industry.

The upcoming movie marks as a return of the former child artist, to the big screens along with actors Sean Astin, Rhea Perlman, Michael Emerson, and Christopher Lloyd. The further casting of the movie is yet to be announced.

'Man and Witch', written by Stronach's husband Greg Steinbruner, will be directed by 'She Wants Me' filmmaker Rob Margolies.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is described by the producers as a "heartwarming homage to the lo-fi fantasy films of the 80s," and a "comic adventure that both fulfills and subverts the expectations of what a fantasy universe can be."

As for Stronach's character, she will be seen playing a reclusive, yet powerful and mysterious witch who loses her heart to a hapless goatherd when he hires her to break a curse by an evil wizard.

The production for the forthcoming movie is expected to begin around September - December in the New York tri-state area. (ANI)

