Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 1 (ANI): The 116th birth anniversary of M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, widely regarded as the first superstar of Tamil cinema, was observed today in a special Guru Pooja ceremony.

The Tamil Nadu government recognized this occasion as a state event, reflecting Bhagavathar's immense contributions to both the film industry and Carnatic music.

As part of the celebrations, Tiruchirappalli District Collector Pradeep Kumar and Corporation Commissioner Saravanan paid homage by garlanding the statue of MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar at the Thyagaraja Bhagavathar Memorial, located near the Trichy Central Bus Stand.

MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, often referred to as MKT, was born in Mayiladuthurai, Tamil Nadu, during the British colonial era.

A celebrated actor and classical singer, Bhagavathar's legacy in Tamil cinema remains unparalleled.

He began his career in the late 1920s as a Carnatic singer and stage artist. His entry into films was marked by the 1934 release of 'Pavalakkodi', which was a commercial success.

Bhagavathar acted in 14 films, 10 of which became box-office hits. One of his most notable achievements was the 1944 film 'Haridas', which ran for an unprecedented three years at the Broadway Theatre in Madras, setting a record for the longest continuous run at a single theater. (ANI)

