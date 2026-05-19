Entertainment News | Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay Congratulates Suriya's 'Karuppu' Team on Box Office Success

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 19 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay congratulated the team of actors Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer 'Karuppu' after the film's strong performance at the box office.

The makers shared that the Chief Minister conveyed his wishes to producer SR Prabu for the film's success.

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Sharing a picture on social media, the team thanked the Chief Minister for his support. The post read, "We are overjoyed to share that our Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. Joseph Vijay, has extended his heartfelt wishes and congratulations to our producer @prabhu_sr for the grand success of THE ONE @Suriya_offl's #Karuppu. It is truly wonderful and heartwarming for our entire team to receive his wishes."

Take a look

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https://x.com/KaruppuMovie/status/2056391268364697765?s=20

Earlier, actor-politician Kamal Haasan had also congratulated the team of the film. He spoke about the issues the film faced before release and praised the makers after the film finally reached theatres.

Taking to X, Kamal Haasan wrote, "Brother @Suriya_offl's film Karuppu, which faced issues from the time of its release, has now been resolved smoothly, and the film has been released today. My congratulations to Brother Suriya, the producers, director @RJ_Balaji, and the entire film crew. #Karuppu."

Meanwhile, Suriya's look from the film has also been getting attention online. In the poster shared by the makers, the actor was seen in a maroon traditional outfit with detailed embroidery work, paired with beige bottoms and a salt-and-pepper beard look.

Written and directed by RJ Balaji, 'Karuppu' stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles. The film also features Indrans, Natty, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maya Ravi and Supreeth Reddy in crucial roles. The music for the film has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar. (ANI)

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