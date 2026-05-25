Entertainment News | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Permits All Theatres Across State to Screen 5 Shows Per Day

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 25 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister S Joseph Vijay issued an order to permit all theatres across the state to screen five shows per day for seven days from the date of release of new Tamil films.

According to the statement, the representatives of the film industry met the CM to present their request to "permit all theatres across Tamil Nadu to screen five shows per day for all films."

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In a post on X, the chief minister's office said, "On 16.05.2026, representatives of the film industry met the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, S. Joseph Vijay, and submitted various requests. One of their key demands was to permit all theatres across Tamil Nadu to screen five shows per day for all films."

"Under Rule 14-A of the 'C' Form licence conditions prescribed in the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 1957, theatres in Tamil Nadu have been permitted to screen four shows per day. In addition, on local festival days or public holidays, one special extra show, making it five shows per day, has been permitted by the licensing authority/District Collector in the districts and by the Commissioner of Police in Chennai city," the CMO further said.

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After the meeting, CM Vijay approved amendments to the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, to permit the "screen five shows per day for seven days from the release date of newly released Tamil films."

"After holding discussions regarding the requests submitted by members of the film industry, the Hon'ble Chief Minister has approved amendments to the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules. Accordingly, all theatres in Tamil Nadu will now be permitted to screen five shows per day for seven days from the release date of newly released Tamil films. Further, theatres will also be allowed to screen five shows per day on local festival days, public holidays, Saturdays, and Sundays," read the statement.

"Chief Minister has also ordered that theatres across Tamil Nadu will no longer be required to obtain separate permission from the Government or the licensing authority to screen five shows per day during the first seven days of a new film's release, or on local festival days, public holidays, Saturdays, and Sundays," the statement said.

https://x.com/CMOTamilnadu/status/2058889168353464632

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay also congratulated the team of actors Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer 'Karuppu' after the film's strong performance at the box office. The film was released in theatres on May 15. (ANI)

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