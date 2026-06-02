Entertainment News | Tamil Nadu: Legendary Composer Ilaiyaraaja Greets Fans on His Birthday

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 2 (ANI): Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja greeted fans who gathered outside his office in Kodambakkam to wish him on the occasion of his 83rd birthday on Tuesday.

The celebrated composer, fondly referred to as "Isaignani" by his admirers, stepped out of his Kodambakkam office and acknowledged the crowd with folded hands and a warm smile. Fans, many carrying bouquets, garlands and banners, cheered enthusiastically as they caught a glimpse of the maestro.

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'En Kanmani Kadhali', 'Ragam Kaetkum Kaalam', 'Aye Zindagi Gale Lagaa Le', 'Vaishnav Jana To' are some of the iconic songs for which the composer has scored music.

The atmosphere around the office turned festive as fans from different parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states arrived to celebrate the special occasion.

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Ilaiyaraaja interacted briefly with some of the gathered well-wishers for their unwavering love and support over the years.

Widely regarded as one of India's greatest music composers, Ilaiyaraaja has composed music for over a thousand films and created thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages. His unique blend of Indian classical music and Western orchestration has earned him immense acclaim both in India and internationally.

Recognised as one of the most prolific composers in India, Ilaiyaraaja is known for working in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi films. He also received the prestigious Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan in 2010 and 2018, respectively. (ANI)

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