Washington [US], February 12 (ANI): Tara Reid is all set to develop an adult animated LGBTQ+ sitcom titled 'Mikey and Miguel'.

As per Deadline, the show, taking inspiration from 'Will & Grace' and 'Family Guy' is billed as a half-hour, animated joyride through modern-day LGBTQ+ parenthood, full of adult humour, saucy scenes and heartfelt moments in all the right places.

It centres on Mikey and Miguel, a happy couple with their lives ahead of them, whose life turns into chaos when they are landed with Mikey's sister's children, struggling to cope with their new dysfunctional family.

Reid will also voice the role of single and highly sexed party animal Krystal and executive produce through her company Instant Entertainment, with veteran Disney artist Len Smith serving as art director and character designer.

Reid has previously appeared in series including 'Scrubs' and 'Days of Our Lives', and films including 'American Pie' and 'Sharknado' franchises, 'Van Wilder', 'Josie and the Pussycats' and many other titles.

Smith created Toon Town for 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' and also previously worked on projects including 'The Little Mermaid' TV series and a number of 'Winnie The Pooh' titles. (ANI)

