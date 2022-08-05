New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria, on Friday, poured in a sweet birthday wish for her boyfriend Aadar Jain.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Marjaavaan' actor shared a sling of pictures, which she captioned, "Happy Birthday, my whole" followed by heart and earth emoticons.

Also Read | Darlings: Jasmeet K Reen Praises Alia Bhatt and Said That Her Relationship With the Actress-Producer Evolved As They Progressed.

In the first picture, actor Aadar could be seen looking at his birthday cake with 'Happy Birthday Aadar' written on it.

In the second and the third post, the 'Tadap' actor shared a couple of throwback pictures of her boyfriend from his childhood days.

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor Says She Bought the Latex Pants Trend Way Before Kim Kardashian.

Soon after Tara dropped the images, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons for the couple.

Aadar and Armaan are the sons of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain. Reema Jain is the late Raj Kapoor's daughter.Aadar, who made his Bollywood debut with 'Qaidi Band' in 2017, is currently dating actress Tara Sutaria.

Tara and Aadar made her relationship Instagram official back in August 2020. Tara shared a picture featuring Aadar on his birthday and wrote, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain."

On the work front, he was last seen in the Amazon Prime film Hello Charlie, alongside Jackie Shroff, Shhloka Pandit and Elnaaz Norouzi. Produced by Excel Entertainment, the film failed to impress the audience.

Tara, on the other hand, made her debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2' in the year 2019 alongside Ananya Panday. She is currently riding high on the success of her recent release film 'Ek Villain Returns' which also stars Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and John Abraham. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)