Washington [US], July 28 (ANI): Actor Taron Egerton will be seen headlining Netflix's airline thriller 'Carry On'.

Jaume Collet-Serra has come on board to helm the particular project, which follows Ethan Kopek, a young TSA agent who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight, Variety reported.

Dylan Clark Productions will produce the film. It boasts a script by TJ Fixman, with additional writing by Michael Green.

Executive producers include Holly Bario, Amblin's president of production, who will oversee the project on behalf of the studio. Brian Williams via Dylan Clark Productions, Scott Greenberg and Seth William Meier also executive produce the film.

When the production pact was unveiled in 2021, the companies said that Amblin was expected to produce at least two films annually for Netflix for an unspecified number of years. 'Carry On' had been eyed as a potential project for several months, but the companies wanted to find the right actor. Amblin also has a production deal with Universal, where it is making such upcoming films as 'Easter Sunday' and the Steven Spielberg-directed 'The Fabelmans'.

Confirming the update, Netflix took to Twitter and wrote, "Taron Egerton will star in Carry On, a thriller directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows, Black Adam) about a young TSA agent who is blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package through security on Christmas day."

Egerton recently starred in Apple TV+'s prison thriller 'Black Bird'. He will re-team with the streamer on 'Tetris', a drama about the development of the popular video game of the same name.

Collet-Serra next oversees 'Black Adam', a DC comics adaptation with his 'Jungle Cruise' star Dwayne Johnson. His other credits include 'The Shallows' and 'Non-Stop', a Liam Neeson thriller that was also set in an airplane.

The release date of 'Carry On' has not been revealed yet. (ANI)

