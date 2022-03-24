Washington [US], March 24 (ANI): Golden Globe-winning actor Taron Egerton has tested positive for COVID-19 nearly two weeks after unexpectedly fainting during the first preview performance of the new West End production of 'Cock'.

The show's producers confirmed the news in a statement posted on Instagram.

Also Read | RIP Abhishek Chatterjee: Popular Bengali Actor Dies at 58 Due to Cardiac Arrest.

"Taron Egerton has unfortunately tested positive for COVID," the statement read.

"In accordance with the production's health & safety protocols, he will now isolate and we expect Taron to return to the show next week," the statement added.

Also Read | Cannes Film Festival 2022: Date, Venue, Event Details, Awards – All You Need To Know About the 75th Edition of the Festival de Cannes.

The statement also revealed that in the meantime, Egerton's character, M, will be played by Joel Harper-Jackson.

This announcement marks the second time that the 'Rocketman' star has experienced a performance disruption while starring in the West End production since the show opened on March 5.

During the play's opening night, the actor collapsed suddenly towards the end of it and was attended to by a doctor in the audience, reported Deadline.

Egerton took a break to rest, while director Marianne Elliott confirmed to the audience that Harper-Jackson would complete the last 15 minutes of the play.

Informing his fans about his condition after collapsing, Egerton took to his Instagram Story the next day and wrote, "I am completely fine. Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego but I'm fine."

Egerton also thanked Harper-Jackson for stepping in to replace him and returned to the show for its next performance.

The show revolves around Josh, a gay man played by Jonathan Bailey, who begins to question his sexuality when he falls in love with a woman, 'W', eventually becoming torn between her and his boyfriend only known as 'M'.

The show, which opened at the Ambassadors Theatre, is written by Mike Bartlett and also stars Jade Anouka and Phil Daniels. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)