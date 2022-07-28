Los Angeles, Jul 28 (PTI) "Rocketman" star Taron Egerton and "Jungle Cruise" director Jaume Collet-Serra are teaming up for the action thriller feature "Carry On".

The film marks the first production under the overall deal Amblin signed with Netflix last June, reported Deadline.

"Carry On" revolves around Ethan Kopek, a young TSA agent who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveller to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight.

T J Fixman penned the first draft of the screenplay, with Michael Green writing the most recent version. Dylan Clark will produce the film.

Recently, Egerton received some of the best reviews of his career for his role in Apple's "Black Bird" series.

Collet-Serra's next directorial is "Black Adam", the Warner Bros/ DC film which reunites him with frequent collaborator Dwayne Johnson.

