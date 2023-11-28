Washington [US], November 27 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is bringing her record-breaking Eras Tour to households across the U.S. and Canada soon, worldwide, according to People.

On Instagram, 33-year-old Swift said that in just more than two weeks, the concert film from her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will be accessible for streaming. Fans will be able to get one of the most sought-after tickets of the year from the comfort of their own homes starting on her birthday, December 13.

"Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we've had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of her performing "Wildest Dreams" from 1989 (Taylor's Version) onstage in the film.

She revealed that some of the setlist that was omitted when the movie debuted in theatres around the globe in October will be included in the version that can be rented on demand. Several fan-favorite tracks were left out of the concert movie, which lasted only two hours and forty-five minutes, despite the Eras Tour's real duration of nearly three hours and fifteen minutes. But some of them are being included by Swift for the digital release.

She continued on Instagram, "Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including 'Wildest Dreams,' 'The Archer' and 'Long Live' will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on ... you guessed it, December 13."

The "Anti-Hero" singer's announcement came just hours after she concluded her final show of the year in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The family of her late fan, Ana Clara Benevides Machado, was present as she played her career-spanning setlist on Sunday night, and she had a few special guests in the crowd.

Benevides Machado died before attending Swift's show in Rio de Janeiro earlier this month, so Swift invited her loved ones -- including her father, Weiny Machado -- to her final Brazil tour stop in Sao Paulo, a source close to Swift confirmed to People.

On November 17, just before Swift's performance at Estadio Nilton Santos, the 23-year-old fan passed away. Time for Fun, the event organizer, said on X (previously Twitter) that the woman became ill at the Rio site and was attended to by emergency personnel before being taken to a local hospital, where she passed away.

Her loved ones watched the concert from what seemed like a VIP tent, wearing similar shirts with Benevides Machado's face on them. Fans claim they met Swift before the show.

According to People, since The Eras Tour concert film premiered in theatres on October 13, Swift has been overwhelmed by the response. Within the first two weeks of its release, it broke records for first-day ticket sales and grossed more than $200 million at the global box office.

She reflected on the success of the film on Instagram, writing, "What a truly mind blowing thing you've turned The Eras Tour Concert Film into."

The singer continued, "I've been watching videos of you guys in the theaters dancing and prancing and recreating choreography, creating inside jokes, casting spells, getting engaged, and just generally creating the exact type of joyful chaos we're known for, " reported People. (ANI)

