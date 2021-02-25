Washington (US), February 25 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift's intellectual property management company has taken action against an immersive fantasy theme park in Pleasant Grove, Utah after it filed a lawsuit against the artist earlier this month.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Evermore Park had sued Swift over the use of the "Evermore" trademark, which was the title of her 9th studio album released on December 11.

Now a new lawsuit filed by TAS [Taylor Alison Swift] Rights Management is focused on a different matter. The company claims Evermore Park wilfully used Swift's songs without the proper licenses for some time before it filed its lawsuit.

Swift's attorneys claim that more than a year before the park filed its lawsuit, TAS had been tipped off that the singer's songs were being performed and played there without the requisite licenses.

The park has also reportedly played, without licenses, the works of Katy Perry, Abba, The Beatles, Billy Joel, Britney Spears, Green Day, Gotye, Journey, Nirvana, Semisonic, Third Eye Blind, Tom Petty, Queen, Weezer and Whitney Houston, among others, according to court papers filed by Swift's legal team.

This legal filing comes 3 weeks after the park sued the singer, TAS and Taylor Nation LLC in federal court in Utah, accusing them of infringing the park's name by using it as the title of her Evermore album and accompanying merchandise.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Swift has asked the court to order that the park pay damages and be permanently enjoined from playing her works. Her team has also demanded a jury trial. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)