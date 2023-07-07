Los Angeles [US], July 7 (ANI): Singer Taylor Swift has come up with the release of her re-recorded "Taylor's Version" of her third studio album Speak Now.

The 22-track album was dropped on Friday, July 7 at midnight and features fan-favorites like 'Ours' and 'Enchanted', Fox News reported.

Also Read | Neetu Kapoor Birthday Special: From Khel Khel Mein to Jugjugg Jeeyo - Veteran Actress’ Finest Performances in Bollywood!.

Taking to Instagram, Swift penned an emotional note as she shared rereleased the track.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuYcr8XuzBB/?hl=en

Also Read | Britney Spears Assault Case: Victor Wembanyama’s Security Guard Will Not Be Charged for Allegedly Slapping the Pop Star.

"It's here. It's yours, it's mine, it's ours," Swift wrote.

"It's an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20," she added.

The original award-winning 2010 album featured 16 songs. Swift's re-releases has additional songs "from the vault," which includes collaborations with Fall Out Boy and Paramore.

"I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story," her post continued. "I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now. Therefore, you have 6 From The Vault tracks!"

"I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation," the Grammy-winning artist added. "For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work. Thank you a million times, for the memories that break our fall."

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) marks the next re-recorded album from the singer-songwriter, following Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version), both released in 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)