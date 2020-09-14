Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): American singer Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's newborn girl, Daisy Dove Bloom, received an extra special present from Taylor Swift--a pink silk blanket.

The 'Roar' songstress Katy shared to Instagram-- photos of the personalised gift she received from the 'cardigan' singer. Katy captioned the pictures of the silk blanket, "Miss [daisy emoji, dove emoji] adores her hand-embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift.Hope it's one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager."

In a sweet gesture, Katy tagged the location of her post as 'Stream Folklore,' which is the name of Taylor's eighth studio album.

Along with the blanket, Swift sent Katy and Orlando a note, which is dated May 3, 2020. It appears that the gift was sent about a month after the couple announced that they were having a daughter. Katy shared the news with fans on social media in April, posting a photo of Orlando with pink cream on his face with the caption, "It's a girl."

According to E!News, it's been just over two years since the superstar singers made peace after years of rumoured tension. As fans may recall, the alleged feud between the 30-year-old singer and Perry, reportedly started over backup dancers. However, in May 2018, Katy extended a literal olive branch to Taylor ahead of her Reputation Tour, putting an end to any drama between the stars.

E!News reported that in 2019, the stars teamed up for Taylor's 'You Need to Calm Down' music video, during which they shared a hug.

The Grammy winner explained on Capital Breakfast in June 2019, "She and I have really been on good terms for a while. She sent me a really nice note and an olive branch to the - like an actual olive branch - to my tour when it started, the Reputation Stadium Tour, a while ao. From that point on, we've been on good terms."

Taylor continued, "Then we saw each other at a party and walked up to each other and hugged it out and talked about things, and then we saw each other again and hung out at another party and it was just like something felt so much lighter about my life when things became really good between us. And, you know, she and I have been fine for a while and really on good terms but we didn't know if we were ever gonna really tell people about it. We wanted to make sure that was solid between us before we ever made the public aware." (ANI)

