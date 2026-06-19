Entertainment News | Taylor Swift Shares Behind-the-scenes Glimpse of Recording 'I Knew It, I Knew You' for 'Toy Story 5'

Washington DC [US], June 19 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her 'Toy Story 5' soundtrack song, 'I Knew It, I Knew You', sharing studio footage from the day she recorded the track, according to People.

The Grammy-winning artist posted a video on social media, offering insight into her creative process and describing what she called one of the most exciting days of her life.

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In the clip, Swift revealed that she had watched 'Toy Story 5' earlier that day and was immediately inspired to write the film's end-credit song.

"I got so inspired, got the songwriter zoomies, went home, wrote the end credit song for Toy Story 5," Swift said in the video. "We have now produced it and I'm doing vocals," as per the outlet.

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The singer noted that the footage was recorded at 6:57 p.m. and that she had only a few hours before then-Disney CEO Bob Iger and a Pixar executive were due to visit the studio to hear the song.

"We have not recorded it yet. And I think this is one of the most fun days of my life," she added.

Swift's social media post also featured a childhood photograph of herself dressed as a cowgirl alongside her brother Austin, as well as pictures with 'Toy Story 5' director Andrew Stanton, screenplay co-writer Kenna Harris and images from the film's Los Angeles premiere.

"TOMORROW WE GET TS5. Oh how I love this phenomenal movie," Swift captioned the post. "Disney and @pixar's @toystory 5 is in theaters everywhere tomorrow (!!!!!)"

The singer released 'I Knew It, I Knew You' on June 5 and, at the time, reflected on her connection to the beloved animated franchise.

"Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time. Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once," Swift wrote. "And being a Toy Story kid from the age of 5 til now... is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond."

On June 9, Swift attended the Los Angeles premiere of 'Toy Story 5', where she surprised audiences with a live performance of 'I Knew It, I Knew You' and joined legendary composer Randy Newman for a duet of the franchise's iconic song, 'You've Got a Friend in Me'.

Addressing the audience at the premiere, Swift expressed her gratitude for being associated with the film series.

"It means the world to me to be a small part of the universe of these films," she said, according to People.

The singer also described 'Toy Story 5' as her favourite installment in the franchise, calling the movie "insanely beautiful" and "a masterpiece."

Swift praised the filmmakers and artists behind the project, saying, "If you're in this room and you worked on this film, thank you so much. Your work is amazing and I hope you're all proud of yourselves."

She also paid tribute to actress Joan Cusack, who reprises her role as Jessie in the latest installment.

"It's an honor to write for her," Swift said, adding that Cusack does "such an extraordinary job" portraying the beloved character, according to People.

'Toy Story 5' arrives in theatres on June 19. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)