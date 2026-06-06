Entertainment News | Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Planning Madison Square Garden Wedding: Report

Washington [US], June 6 (ANI): Pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are reportedly set to marry at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden, according to multiple sources cited by Page Six.

The venue, known as the home of the NBA's New York Knicks, the NHL's New York Rangers and some of the world's biggest concerts, is said to be the chosen location for the couple's high-profile wedding celebration.

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"Everyone's been sworn to secrecy," said one source, as per Page Six.

Page Six had previously reported that Swift and Kelce, both 36, are planning to tie the knot in New York over the July 3 weekend.

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According to a source, "privacy was of number one importance to them both" when selecting a venue.

The source added that guests could be transported to the venue on blacked-out buses, while Madison Square Garden's multiple entrances and secure infrastructure would help maintain privacy for the event.

While the arena may appear to be an unconventional choice for a wedding ceremony, another source told the publication, "If you have billions you can transform the space into a wedding venue."

Adding to speculation, Madison Square Garden reportedly has no scheduled events between June 29 and July 6, as per Page Six.

Swift has a long history with Madison Square Garden, having performed there eight times. Her appearances include one show during the 'Fearless' tour, two during the 'Speak Now' tour and four performances at the Z100 Jingle Ball concerts.

Several celebrity names have reportedly received invitations to the wedding, including Karlie Kloss, Zoe Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters, Suki Waterhouse, Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez.

Meanwhile, Page Six recently reported that actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry were not included on the guest list following an apparent falling out.

The couple were spotted multiple times in New York City last month, dining at restaurants including Or'esh and Via Carota. The sightings fuelled speculation that they were overseeing preparations for the wedding.

Security is expected to be heightened across New York during the US Independence Day (July 4) holiday weekend.

Speaking earlier this week, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch discussed the extensive security arrangements required for several major events scheduled across the city.

"And potentially Taylor Swift's wedding," she said, adding, "I'm kidding," as quoted by Page Six.

Swift's connection to New York City stretches back more than a decade. In 2014, she purchased adjacent penthouses in Tribeca and later expanded her property holdings in the neighbourhood.

She also temporarily lived on Cornelia Street during renovations, inspiring the song 'Cornelia Street' from her 2019 album 'Lover.'

The singer famously celebrated her affection for the city with the 2014 track 'Welcome to New York' and served as New York City's Global Welcome Ambassador from 2014 to 2015.

Swift and Kelce, who got engaged in August 2025, would join a long list of celebrity couples who have married in New York City, including Beyonce and Jay-Z, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, and Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)