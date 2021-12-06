Washington [US], December 6 (ANI): A first look teaser for HBO Max's 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' recently aired following 'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses' on TBS and Cartoon Network promising a star-studded comeback.

The teaser featured appearances from Robbie Coltrane, Matthew Lewis, and Mark Williams. Flashes of people who appear to be Helena Bonham Carter and Emma Watson were also seen

The retrospective special, set to premiere on January 1, would celebrate 20 years since the release of the franchise's first film, 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' with feature interviews and cast conversations, according to Deadline.

Coltrane, Lewis, and Williams will be joined by franchise film stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, as well as Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Evanna Lynch, and Matthew Lewis, among others.

As per Deadline, 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' has been produced by Warner Bros. and executive produced by Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment and UK-based Pulse Films. (ANI)

