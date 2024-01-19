Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): Makers of revenge drama 'Mirg' have unveiled a teaser of the movie.

Notably, it stars the late actor Satish Kaushik who passed away in March last year due to cardiac arrest.

Actor Anup Soni took to X and wrote, "MIRG AA RAHA HAI! The teaser is out now... In Cinemas 9th Feb https://youtu.be/r6UelHKEQS8?si=qJvgj_ORnoWs8sb1... @satishkaushik2 @RajBabbar23 @ShiladityaBora @ShwetaabhS @LongLive_Cinema."

The film follows the adventures of Anil, a clever but imprisoned order-following youngster. One incident and his relationship with his coworker (Ravi) altered his perception of everything around him.

The story is centred around the legend of Mirg, a mountain leopard in the lower parts of Himachal Pradesh. There are several myths about this rarely-seen creature.

Set in the Himalayan woods, the coming-of-age revenge drama

The movie stars Satish Kaushik, Anup Soni, Shwetaabh Singh and Raj Babbar in pivotal roles. It is directed by Tarun Sharma and is produced by Rishi Anand, Shwetaabh Singh and Tarun Sharma. The movie will be released in scheduled for a theatrical release on February 9. (ANI)

