Entertainment News | Teaser of Shraddha Kapoor's 'Eetha' Attached with 'Cocktail 2', Fans Go Gaga over Her Performance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): With 'Cocktail 2' hitting theatres today, the makers have attached the teaser of their upcoming Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Eetha' to the film's theatrical screenings.

Despite being intended for theatrical audiences, a glimpse of Eetha has leaked online after several fans posted phone-recorded footage of the teaser on social media.

Also Read | ‘Mollywood Times’ vs CBFC: Kerala Police Register Case Against Makers of Naslen’s Latest Film Over Censor Violations.

In the leaked clips circulating online, Shraddha Kapoor is seen dressed in a traditional saree. Her character appears heavily pregnant and is shown screaming in labour, hinting at an intense and emotional sequence.

The performance of Shraddha in teaser has left netizens excited.

Also Read | ‘Cocktail 2’ Cast Fees: Shahid Kapoor Is the Highest-Paid Star; Here’s How Much Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna Earned.

"#ShraddhaKapoor once again proves her screen presence is unmatched," a social media user commented.

"Can't wait for Eetha," a fan wrote on X.

The upcoming project marks the latest collaboration between Dinesh Vijan and Utekar following the blockbuster success of 'Chhaava'.

Joining Kapoor in the cast are Randeep Hooda and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, both of whom will play pivotal characters in the narrative. The upcoming film chronicles the life and legacy of renowned Maharashtrian folk artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar.

Reportedly, 'Eetha' is likely to arrive in cinemas on August 28, 2026, strategically timed to coincide with the Raksha Bandhan holiday weekend. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)