Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 19 (ANI): The teaser of Tovino Thomas' 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam'(ARM) has been unveiled.

This film is going to be Tovino's first pan-India film. The ARM teaser had a grand launch on social media.

India's most loved superstars Hrithik Roshan, Nani, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Arya, Rakshit Shetty and Prithviraj Sukumaran came together to celebrate this pan-Indian film emerging from the Malayalam film industry.

While Hrithik Roshan launched the Hindi teaser, the Telugu one is launched by Nani, Tamil by Lokesh Kanagaraj and Arya, Kannada by Rakshit Shetty and Malayalam by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Some of the country's best actors have come together to release the teaser of Ajayante Randam Moshanam.

ARM is written by Sujith Nambiar and produced by Zachariah Thomas and Listin Stephen under Magic Frames and UGM Productions.

Tovino flaunts a rugged and rustic avatar where he sports long hair. The teaser starts with a little girl asking her grandmother a story about a thief. The lady asks her grandchild why she wants to know about that thief while going to bed as that is the time when people pray to God. In the next scene, we see a village in some trouble and the people in the village are waiting for something magical to happen.

Besides Tovino, the film has Krithi Shetty and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles and will soon release in multiple languages. (ANI)

