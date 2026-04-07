Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): After enthralling music lovers with their debut single 'Tum Se', teen boy band OutStation have now come up with their second single, 'Aaj Kal'.

'Aaj Kal' is touted as a song that captures the raw, unfiltered feeling of longing and emotional vulnerability.

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Speaking about their new single, the band members collectively shared in a press note, "Aaj Kal is incredibly special to us because it's been part of our journey since our early shows. The way our fans connected with it right away made us realise just how powerful the song is. It also means a lot to us personally, as we're all away from our families and friends for the first time, and every time we perform it, we try to channel that sense of longing into the emotion of the song. We had the privilege of launching it in front of our beloved passengers, who turned up in thousands in Guwahati and made the moment even more unforgettable."

Building on the excitement of their second release, the band launched the song in Guwahati on the release day itself. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)