New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Telugu actor Naga Shaurya tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Anusha Shetty in a grand wedding ceremony on Sunday.

Following the ceremony, which as per reports, was held in Bengaluru, Shaurya took to his Instagram handle and shared a snap from his wedding. He captioned it, "Introducing My Lifetime Responsibility."

In the picture shared by Shaurya, the bride and the groom were dressed in mesmerising traditional wedding attires.

While Anusha donned a red bridal saree along with heavy gold jewellery, Shaurya looked dashing in a shirt and dhoti. Their family members and friends looked happy in the background.

The social media post garnered more than a lakh likes within a few hours of being shared by Shaurya. In the post's comment section several fans gave their good wishes to the newlywed couple.

One person wrote, "Congratulations. happy married life shourya garu." Another one wrote, "Happy married life bro congratulations."

Meanwhile, reportedly, Shaurya and Anusha's pre-wedding celebrations including the Mehendi, Haldi, and cocktail party also took place in Bengaluru on Saturday.

On the work front, Shaurya was last seen in 'Krishna Vrinda Vihari'. The film opened to a warm reception from both critics and fans alike. (ANI)

