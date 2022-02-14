New Delhi, [India], February 14 (ANI): Superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde have set the dance floor on fire in the first single 'Arabic Kuthu' of their upcoming Tamil film 'Beast'.

The makers of the much-awaited film unveiled the song on Valentine's Day on Monday.

Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the upbeat number is sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi. The lyrics of the song are penned by SivaKarthikeyan.

The film, touted to be an action-thriller, is directed by Nelson Dilpkumar and bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. (ANI)

