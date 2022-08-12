Kozhikode [Kerala], August 12 (ANI): The promotional event of an upcoming Malayalam movie titled, "Thallumala" at HiLITE Mall in Kozhikode was cancelled following a mammoth crowd swamped the venue. Pictures of a massive crowd from the mall have gone viral on social media.

The lead actor of the film Tovino Thomas went live on his Instagram handle and expressed his gratitude to his fans.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Birthday: Bold Fashion Choices of the Bollywood Diva!.

He said he has never seen such a large crowd. "we never anticipated such a crowd in the mall.I wasn't sure of coming back alive. Thank you Kozhikode for all the love", he added.

The visuals from the mall show people clinging to each other just like ants on all floors of the mall. There was a major traffic jam reported outside the mall. The whole program announced earlier had to be cancelled.

Also Read | The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 2 First Poster Unveiled, Show to Premiere on September 2 (View Pic).

The film's colourful poster and trailer have already become a hit among the audience. The dialogues and music from the trailer have also caught the attention of netizens on social media.

The trailer suggests that the film revolves around the life of an internet celebrity and a vlogger.

Directed by Khalid Rahman, the film stars Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Shine Tom Chacko in lead roles. Thallumaala will release in theatres on August 12. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)