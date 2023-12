Los Angeles, Dec 1 (PTI) Filmmaker Eli Roth is developing a sequel to his holiday-themed slasher film "Thanksgiving", which will release theatrically in 2025.

Roth, director of scary movies such as “Cabin Fever,” “Hostel,” “The Green Inferno” and “Knock Knock", shared the news in an Instagram post on Friday.

“Beeaking news! John Carver will kill again!" the director wrote on Instagram, referring to the film's villain.

"Thank you everyone who supported original horror in theaters! Go see it now on the big screen while it's in cinemas, sequel set for release in 2025! Taking a year to really get the script right, working on it starting today," he added.

“Thanksgiving”, opened theatrically in November and grossed USD 30 million globally. Roth wrote the screenplay along with Jeff Rendell.

The film, featuring Patrick Dempsey and TikTok star Addison Rae, centers around a mysterious, axe-wielding killer who wreaks havoc on a small town after a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy.

