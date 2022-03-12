Washington [US], March 12 (ANI): Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino, whose credits include 'The Batman', 'Up' and 'Lost', will be directing Marvel's untitled Halloween special.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the special will be gearing up later this month in Atlanta and currently, there is not much information out regarding the project, which has been referred to as 'Werewolf By Night'.

However, sources suggest that this will not be the final title when Disney Plus air the special later this year.

Gael Garcia Bernal and Laura Donnelly are starring in the one-hour story, with sources believing that Bernal is playing a werewolf.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'Werewolf By Night' was a comic published by Marvel in the 1970s and centred on a man named Jack Russell, the titular werewolf. The comic may be best known for introducing cult hero Moon Knight in issue No 32. (ANI)

