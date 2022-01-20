Washington [US], January 20 (ANI): As the movie release date gets closer, makers of 'The Batman' released new intriguing posters touting the new version of fans' favourite Caped Crusader in the upcoming film.

Robert Pattinson is the star of the superhero saga, playing against Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Sarkis and Colin Farrell.

Shared by the makers, the first poster showcases the 'dark knight' alongside the master thief Selina Kyle, played by Kravitz, as they look over the cityscape of Gotham at sunset.

The second poster is a close-up of the titular character with the phrase "Unmask The Truth" at the top, showcasing the Caped Crusader in all of his splendid glory.

Set in his second year of fighting crime, Batman targets corruption in New Jersey's Gotham City while chasing the Riddler in the upcoming Matt Reeves directorial film that is slated to release in the cinemas on March 4, 2022. (ANI)

