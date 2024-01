Los Angeles [US], January 16 (ANI): Actor Jeremy Allen White won his first Emmy for 'Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series' for his performance in the show 'The Bear'.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Television Academy shared a post and wrote, "Congrats to Jeremy Allen White on a first-ever #Emmy nomination and win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for @TheBearFX (@FXNetworks/ @hulu)! #Emmys #75thEmmys."

The award ceremony is currently being held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The 75th Emmys were originally scheduled for September 2023 but were pushed back due to the Hollywood strikes.

Apart from him, actor Ebon Moss Bachrach won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for 'The Bear'.

The show also received the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

'The Bear' is an American comedy-drama television series created by Christopher Storer. It premiered on Hulu on June 23, 2022, and stars Jeremy Allen White as a young, award-winning chef who returns to his hometown of Chicago to manage the chaotic kitchen at his deceased brother's sandwich shop. The supporting cast includes Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, Abby Elliott, and Matty Matheson.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the FX-produced Hulu series ended up with three awards at the Globes, with Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White also taking home lead acting honors. 'The Bear' also won four Emmys on Saturday at the Creative Arts awards (which were delayed from September), making for a big weekend for the show.

The Bear defeated ABC's Abbott Elementary, the category's winner last year, HBO's Barry, Freevee's Jury Duty, fellow Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, and Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso to win the Globes.The Bear is coming off a second season that saw its popularity skyrocket, with more than 3.5 billion minutes of viewing time on Hulu in the five weeks after its debut, according to Nielsen. For season two, the show received 13 Emmy nominations, including one for Best Comedy Series.

Recently, 'The Bear' won Best Comedy Series at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. (ANI)

