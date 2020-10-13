Washington [US], October 13 (ANI): Netflix on Tuesday (local time) dropped the teaser for the much-anticipated fourth season of its royal drama 'The Crown'. It featured a spine-chilling soundtrack more suited to a dark psychological thriller that offers a deep sense that all is not well with The Windsors.

As the teaser started, the narrator says, "Here is the stuff of which fairy tales are made. A prince and princess on their wedding day. But fairy tales usually end at this point with the simple phrase, 'They lived happily ever after.'"

Also Read | Kerala State Film Awards 2020: Suraj Venjaramoodu's Android Kunjappan 5.25, Fahadh Faasil's Kumbalangi Nights, Nivin Pauly's Moothon and More - Where to Watch the Winning Malayalam Movies Online.

The Princes and Princess are Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor) and Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin). In the clip, the soon-to-be Princess of Wales introduced for the first time. She has been shown as a lively young girl with a beaming smile and a somewhat un-royal wardrobe. While the trailer offers no visual clues as to how the fairy tale ends for the two, the rather impressive tones leave no doubt that it will be a central storyline for the series.

Elsewhere, the trailer also puts on display a few smiles, with Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman), Prince Philip (Tobias Menzies), and Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter) all sporting some decidedly restrained expressions throughout, and not just in a funeral scene. The sombre expressions are just the same in the show's other major newcomer, Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), the British Prime Minister -- who came to power in 1979 -- throwing some serious Iron Lady pouts and seemingly depicted as the stuffy, frowning antithesis to Diana's more carefree party girl.

Also Read | Ananya Panday is Championing the Art of Dressing Sexy and Being Seductive (View Pics).

'The Crown' Season 4 is set to premiere globally on Netflix on November 15. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)