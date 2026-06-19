Entertainment News | 'The Devil Wears Prada' Star Anne Hathaway Announces Third Pregnancy with Husband Adam Shulman

Los Angeles [US], June 19 (ANI): Congratulatory messages are on the way for 'The Devil Wears Prada' star Anne Hathaway as the actor announces her third pregnancy.

In an adorable Instagram post, Hathaway shared a video of herself, cutely revealing her baby bump before she moves away giggling. "x Baby, I'm yours x," she wrote in the caption as she added Barbara Lewis' song 'Baby I'm Yours' to the audio.

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https://www.instagram.com/p/DZxVZxCqp1X/

As soon as the post came online, the internet couldn't keep calm as fans and friends showered love on the mommy-to-be.

Also Read | Anne Hathaway Announces Third Pregnancy on Instagram, Shares Baby Bump Video; Celebs React (Watch).

Gigi Hadid commented, "YESSSS MOMMMYYYYY," while Donatella Versace added, "GLOWING!! Congratulations my gorgeous, gorgeous Anne. Sending you all the love in the world."

Actor Lily J Collins also reacted to the announcement and wrote, "Oh my!!! congratulations to you all!!! Soooooo happy."

It is worth mentioning that Anne Hathaway is set to embrace motherhood for the third time with husband Adam Shulman. The couple, who got married in 2012, are already parents to two sons, Jonathan and Jack, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor was recently captured with her baby bump during a vacation.

Hathaway has often spoken up about her family life. In a recent interview, she shared how the family bonds together.

"For the moment, we're all just in it. Adam and I are soaking it up. I'm having the most wonderful time with my family, living in the city of my dreams, and work seems to be going really, really well. So rather obnoxiously, I'm having a great time as everything else burns," the actor said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

On the work front, Hathaway has a busy slate of releases ahead with Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' set to release on July 17 and Michael Showalter's Colleen Hoover adaptation 'Verity' releasing on October 2.

She also has a sci-fi thriller titled 'The End of Oak Street' opposite Ewan McGregor in the pipeline.

Earlier this year, she also featured in Mother Mary and famously reprised her role for 'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel alongside original stars Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt. (ANI)

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