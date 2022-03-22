Washington [US], March 22 (ANI): Legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, best known for helming 'The Godfather', has been honoured with the Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

He is the 2,715th celebrity to receive the star, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Elle Fanning, who starred in his last film 'Twixt' in 2011, and Coppola's sister Talia Shire, who played Connie Corleone in 'The Godfather', were among the special guests in attendance at the ceremony, which was conducted a few days before the 50th anniversary of his classic 'The Godfather'.

Coppola is currently in pre-production on his upcoming film 'Megalopolis'. (ANI)

